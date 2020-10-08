Eskom cautions that power system is ’under severe pressure’
Cape Town – Eskom issued a warning early on Thursday evening that its power system is under severe pressure.
However, there was no mention of load shedding or the likelihood of power cuts.
"Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump and non-essential appliances," the power utility said in a statement.
Research by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research warned that South Africa should brace itself for exponential increases to load shedding until 2022.
“Not only will load shedding continue over the next few years – it will get significantly worse,” said Dr Jarrad Wright and Joanne Calitz of the CSIR.
Energy expert Ted Blom believes South Africa could be stuck with load shedding until at least 2025.
Earlier on Thursday, Eskom chief executive Andre de Ruyter told the Joburg Indaba, an annual mining event, the positive impact of Eskom's maintenance programme would be felt by April.
He expected that there would be a reduced risk of load shedding by September 2021.
