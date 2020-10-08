Eskom cautions that power system is ’under severe pressure’

Cape Town – Eskom issued a warning early on Thursday evening that its power system is under severe pressure.

However, there was no mention of load shedding or the likelihood of power cuts.

"Please switch off all unnecessary lights, your geyser, pool pump and non-essential appliances," the power utility said in a statement.

Research by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research warned that South Africa should brace itself for exponential increases to load shedding until 2022.

“Not only will load shedding continue over the next few years – it will get significantly worse,” said Dr Jarrad Wright and Joanne Calitz of the CSIR.