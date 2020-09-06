Eskom downgrades loadshedding to Stage 1 for the rest of Sunday

Johannesburg - Eskom has downgraded loadshedding to Stage 1, effective from 12pm midday, until 10pm on Sunday night.

This follows a week of load shedding that wreaked havoc on the economy, with Stage 4 being implemented on Wednesday and Thursday, meaning that some areas were without power twice in one day. Loadshedding was downgraded to Stage 3 on Friday, and then to Stage 2 over the weekend.

The move to Stage 1 does, however, mean that the Cape Town will not experience load shedding for the remainder of Sunday, as the city has additional capacity that allows it to operate at one loadshedding level below the rest of the country.

Eskom did not provide an update on South Africa’s power generation status on Sunday, but the utility did promise to furnish more details later in the day.

Late last week Deputy President David Mabuza assured the country that government would turn the corner and fix Eskom, the Independent Media Political Bureau reported. Part of the plan was to bring Medupi and Kusile power stations online soon. This would ensure more energy generation capacity for the country.