CAPE TOWN - Eskom said on Tuesday afternoon that it was forced by further outages and increased power demand to abandon plans to interrupt load shedding during rush hour traffic. "Eskom will continue implementing Stage 2 load shedding throughout this afternoon. Due to higher than projected demand, and because some generating units were not able to return to service as expected, there will be no respite in load shedding during the peak traffic hours of Tuesday afternoon," the power utility said.

It said it was already using emergency reserves to supplement capacity.

"Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,770 megawatt as at 1.30pm this afternoon, in addition to generating units that are currently out on planned maintenance. Critical maintenance is being done to units that are currently on planned outages, as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure timeous return to service."

The power utility confirmed last week that it would need to implement loadshedding for the foreseeable future because its generating capacity was severely constrained. It has said interrupting loadshedding at peak hours was a "pilot project" to see if it was feasible to offer its clients this respite.