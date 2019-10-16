Johannesburg - Eskom on Wednesday outlined the reason for the implementation of load shedding on Wednesday, saying it was being done to "protect the power system from total collapse".
Earlier, the embattled power utility announced it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding from 9am to 11pm due to a "shortage of capacity".
This about turn comes barely a month after it dismissed the DA's claims that there were plans to initiate load shedding soon.
The power utility in a statement confirmed that its electricity system has been severely constrained this week.
"As a result of the loss of additional generation, delays in the return to service of units that are on planned maintenance and limited diesel supply, it has become necessary to implement stage 2 rotational load shedding from 9am until 11pm in order to protect the power system from a total collapse.