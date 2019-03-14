Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding from 3pm, the power utility announced on Thursday. The load shedding is as a result of the shortage of capacity and is expected to last until 11pm, Eskom said on its Twitter page.

This announcement comes hours after the power utility said it would cut 1 000 megawatts of electricity from the national grid from 9am, likely until 9pm, because of a shortage of generating capacity.

Eskom is struggling to emerge from a severe financial crisis and has suffered a series of unplanned breakdowns at its creaking coal-fired power station fleet, which limit its ability to power Africa's most industrialised economy.

The utility has appealed to businesses and consumers to conserve electricity and switch off geysers and non-essential appliances.

