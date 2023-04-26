Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding, various stages over long weekend

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom announced it will be implementing various stages of load shedding over the upcoming long weekend. The ailing parastatal further stated it would be implementing Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm on Wednesday, April 26, until 5am on Thursday, April 27.

Thereafter various stages of load shedding will be implemented. According to the power utility’s interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, over the past 24 hours, a generation unit at the Kriel power station had returned to service. Load shedding schedule. Picture: Eskom “In the same period, a generating unit each at Camden and Duvha power stations was taken off-line for repairs.

“The delays in returning a unit to service at Kendal and two units each at Kriel and Tutuka power stations contributed to the current capacity constraints,” Mokwena said. Breakdowns are currently at 16 283MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 065MW. “The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.