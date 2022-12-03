Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, December 3, 2022

Eskom implements Stage 4 until Monday at 5am

Eskom has bumped us up to Stage 4 Load Shedding. Photographer: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Published 12m ago

Cape Town - Eskom has bumped up load shedding to Stage Four.

“Further breakdowns require the implementation of Stage 4 loadshedding with immediate effect until 05:00 on Monday morning.

“This is to conserve the limited diesel stocks and to create space to replenish the dam levels in the pumped storage schemes,” the power utility said.

Eskom warned that the chance of load shedding occurring over the next six to 12 months will be greatly increased as it deals with key units being off the grid.

The utility’s power generating units keep breaking down, leading to shifts in the load shedding schedule.

