Eskom implements stage 5 load shedding at short notice

Johannesburg - Power utility Eskom implemented Stage 5 load shedding at short notice on Saturday afternoon due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations, load shedding has unfortunately been escalated to Stage 5 until further notice.”

Stage 5 load shedding was initially meant to be carried out until 5am on Saturday thereafter Stage 4 from 5am on Saturday until 5am on Sunday, according to a statement that was released by the utility on Friday. Furthermore, Koeberg Unit 1 has been taken off-line this morning for planned refuelling and routine maintenance. “Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity and to exercise patience and tolerance during this difficult period,” said Mantshantsha.