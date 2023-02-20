Cape Town - Struggling power utility Eskom announced on Monday it would be implementing Stage 6 load shedding until further notice. Previously Stage 4 and Stage 6 load shedding was implemented at the weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanstha said Stage 6 is being implemented due to the breakdown of eight generation units on Sunday afternoon. “Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented continuously until further notice. Since Sunday afternoon a generating unit each at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo and Majuba, as well as two units at Camden Power Station have suffered breakdowns and taken offline for repairs,” he said. He said heavy rains were the cause of coal constrains at the Lethabo power station.

“Further, two generating units at the Lethabo Power Station were shut down due to coal constraints as the New Vaal Mine that is supplying the station has been unable to deliver the expected amount of coal during the past week because of the heavy rains. “The three running units are operating at minimum capacity and are at risk of a shutdown should the coal supply constraints not be resolved. Given the high number of breakdowns, there is a possibility of further changes in the stages of load shedding at short notice,” Mantshanstha said. Breakdowns currently amount to 21 243MW of generating capacity while 3 566W of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mantshanstha said further updates will be given. [email protected] IOL