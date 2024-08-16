Eskom: Load shedding remains suspended after 142 days

Eskom has announced that load shedding will continue to remain suspended until further notice, due to further improvements in the reliability of the generation fleet. Load shedding has currently been suspended for 142 consecutive days since March 26.

The last time South Africa experienced over four months of load shedding suspension was more than four years ago, from March 16, 2020, to July 9 2020, when load shedding was suspended for 116 days. experienced such an extended suspension of load shedding was the period between December 5, 2021 and February 2, 2022. The power utility added that the generation operational recovery plan has enhanced efficiencies resulting in a R10.21 billion reduction in Open-Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGTs) diesel expenditure from the beginning of April until date.

“This represents approximately a 74% decrease compared to the same period last year,” added Eskom. In addition, over the past seven days, Majuba, Lethabo, Kendal, Kusile, and the peaking stations have recorded an (Energy Availability Factor) EAF greater than 70%. A total of four more power stations have achieved an EAF above 60%. Notably, five of these stations were part of the priority list in our recovery plan.