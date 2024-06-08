Eskom: Load shedding remains suspended after 72 days

Eskom has announced that load shedding will continue to remain suspended until further notice, due to further improvements in the reliability of the generation fleet. Load shedding has currently been suspended for 72 consecutive days.

The last time South Africa experienced such an extended suspension of load shedding was the period between 05 December 2021 and 02 February 2022. The winter forecast published on 26 April 2024 anticipated a likely scenario of unplanned outages at 15 500MW and load shedding limited to Stage 2 – this remains in force. Eskom will provide an update next Friday 14 June 2024 or communicate any significant changes as soon as they occur.

Electricity generation performance continues to surpass the winter forecast for this year. The current unplanned outages average is at 11 300MW which is 3 000MW less than what was anticipated. Eskom says that as demand for electricity rises with the onset of winter, the issue of network overloading has resurfaced in some areas due to electricity theft. According to Eskom theft is wide-ranging and includes illegal connections, network equipment theft, vandalism, meter bypasses and tampering, unauthorised network operations and purchasing electricity from illegal vendors.