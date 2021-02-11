Eskom not planning to implement load shedding today
Cape Town – Eskom has announced that it is not planning to implement load shedding on Thursday as the generation capacity has sufficiently recovered.
The power utility had implemented Stage 3 load shedding from 1pm yesterday to 6am today due to a loss of generation units. It said this week's blackouts were necessary after several generating units at its aging power plants broke down.
“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams successfully returned our generation units to service, helping ease the capacity constraints sufficiently to enable us to not require load shedding. Another five units are expected to return to service during the next two days,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a statement.
“Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their patience and support during the load shedding, which is implemented as a last resort to protect the integrity of the system.
“As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such the system will continue to be constrained, with the risk of load shedding remaining elevated.’’
Eskom currently has 4 928MW capacity on planned maintenance, while another 13 217MW has been lost due to breakdowns.
“Eskom requests the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unpredictable,” Mantshantsha added.
Should there be any significant changes to the power system, he said, Eskom would let the public promptly know.
Eskom boss Andre De Ruyter has often emphasised that load shedding is likely continue to at least until September 2021, as they conduct a maintenance programme which is meant to make the power cuts a thing of the past.
IOL