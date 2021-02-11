Eskom not planning to implement load shedding today

Cape Town – Eskom has announced that it is not planning to implement load shedding on Thursday as the generation capacity has sufficiently recovered.

The power utility had implemented Stage 3 load shedding from 1pm yesterday to 6am today due to a loss of generation units. It said this week's blackouts were necessary after several generating units at its aging power plants broke down.

“Over the past 24 hours, Eskom teams successfully returned our generation units to service, helping ease the capacity constraints sufficiently to enable us to not require load shedding. Another five units are expected to return to service during the next two days,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said in a statement.

“Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their patience and support during the load shedding, which is implemented as a last resort to protect the integrity of the system.

“As previously communicated, Eskom continues to implement reliability maintenance during this period, and as such the system will continue to be constrained, with the risk of load shedding remaining elevated.’’