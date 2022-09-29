Eskom pushes back date on release of its annual financial statement, this is why

Durban - Eskom says its annual financial statement will be published at the end of November. This, Eskom explains, is due to the delayed appointment of the external auditors and the extensive process of taking on a new audit, as well as the time it has taken to resolve several issues that were raised during the audit.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the statement was expected to be released on November 4. "Eskom’s management is working hard to finalise the audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 and is committed to publishing these by the end of November 2022," he added. The utility and its auditors are anticipating several restatements to its previously issued audited financial statements for the prior year ended March 31, 2021, which will have an impact on the Eskom Group’s statements of financial position and income statement.

Some of the anticipated restatements are as follows: Reclassification of coal stocks from current assets to non-current assets – following a review of the quantity and usage of coal stocks at power stations, it was concluded that a portion of the coal stocks would not be utilised within the normal operating cycle, as certain of these coal stocks result from coal purchases under take-or-pay arrangements exceeding use over a number of years, or are in excess of those levels required to be held to comply with the grid code and for emergencies to ensure security of supply. As a result, certain coal stocks will be reclassified from current to non-current assets, with an increase in primary energy cost expensed, partially offset by an over-provision on a coal penalty. Reclassification of certain electricity debtors from current to non-current.

Story continues below Advertisement

A single discount rate was previously used to present value power station-related environmental restoration and mine-related closure cost provisions. An adjustment is proposed to effect discount rates matching the expected timing of the associated cash flows on a per site basis, thereby increasing net finance costs. Various adjustments to property, plant and equipment, which include assets for which incorrect useful lives have been used, extension of asset useful lives not accounted for, timing of the recognition of assets under construction to commercial operations and write-off of aged assets under constructions where there are no further expected future economic benefits. Revaluation of derivative instruments due to the application of incorrect assumptions into the valuation models.

Story continues below Advertisement

Insufficient consumable stock obsolescence provisions. Re-presentation of segmental reporting as the segmental financial information presented did not align with financial information presented internally as required by IAS 8 Operating Segments. “Items 1 and 2, as reflected, have a material impact on the current ratio. Further details on the restatements will be made available when the 2022 AFS are released. As the audit is still underway, other matters may be identified.

Story continues below Advertisement