Eskom reaches R150 million out of court settlement with Deloitte

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said on Friday it had reached an out of court settlement with Deloitte that would see the international consulting firm repay R150 million of the original fees of R207 million it collected from the power utility.

"The settlement amount was determined after extensive negotiation between the parties to avoid protracted and costly litigation," Eskom said in a statement.

The agreement is final and brings to an end five months of legal wrangling over Eskom's demand for a refund of the money, paid out to Deloitte from 2016 to 2017.

Eskom has maintained that Deloitte notched up the fees following an irregular procurement process, with former chairperson Jabu Mabuza describing the fees charged as five times higher than those of competing consulting firms.

The agreement reached on Friday states that there were technical irregularities in the procurement process but adds that investigations showed Deloitte was not involved in state capture or other forms of corruption.