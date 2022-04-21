Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 2 from 10pm

Cape Town: On Thursday, power utility Eskom announced it would be reducing its load shedding from Stage 3 to Stage 2 from 10pm today. It said Stage 2 would remain in force until Friday evening.

Thereafter, load shedding was expected to be suspended for the weekend. “A generation unit each at the Majuba, Matimba and the Arnot power stations have returned to service since last night, while a single unit at Tutuka Power Station was shut down for repairs,” the power utility said. “Two more units are set to return to service during the next 24 hours. This, together with the expected lower weekend demand, makes it possible for Eskom to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 2 starting at 10pm tonight.”

Eskom said it would continue to adjust the stage of load shedding, depending on the level of breakdowns incurred. It has 5 349MW capacity on planned maintenance while another 14 493MW is unavailable due to unplanned breakdowns. “Eskom would like to apologise for the implementation of load shedding and will continue to closely monitor the power system. We will promptly inform the public should there be any significant developments,” it added.

