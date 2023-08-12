Eskom reduces load shedding to Stages 1 and 3 until Monday

Power utility Eskom has announced due to a reduce in demand it will be implementing Stages 1 and 3 load shedding. Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said on Saturday that Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Sunday, thereafter Stages 1 and 3 load shedding will be implemented until Monday.

“Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 5am on Sunday. Thereafter, Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm, followed by Stage 3 load shedding until 5am on Monday,” Mokwena said. She said breakdowns are currently at 16,547 MW of generating capacity while generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 4,507 MW. “Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot and two generating units at Matla power stations were returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit at Camden, Duvha, Kendal, Kriel, and Majuba power stations was taken offline for repairs.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Mokwena said. She said teams are currently working tirelessly to return these generating units to service. “We appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances. We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding,” Mokwena said.