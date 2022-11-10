Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, November 10, 2022

Eskom says collapsing cooling towers not theirs

The demolished cooling towers that were alleged to be Komati Power station. Picture: Supplied

Published 16m ago

Johannesburg - This is not Komati, and certainly not an Eskom power station, says Eskom in response to images of collapsing cooling towers alleged to be those of the power utility.

Social media users were sharing the pictures, claiming the pictures were from the Komati power station. Not so, said Eskom.

The power utility said: “This is not Komati, and certainly not an Eskom power station. None has been demolished like this during the past 10 years.”

The concern was sparked by Twitter users who posted pictures and videos of the cooling towers being demolished.

Twitter user @AkieM said: “Breaking news: Komati power station is down. I repeat Komati Power station is down”.

Another user @Keks_Don also tweeted a video, captioned “Komati power station…”

This comes just days after the World Bank approved a R9 billion funding plan to repurpose Komati power station in Mpumalanga to become the first major coal-fired power station in South Africa to be converted into a renewable energy generation site.

IOL

