Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom continued load shedding throughout Saturday night in an effort to build up necessary water reserves in the pump storage scheme, but shifted from stage four to stage two from 11pm, the power utility said in a statement On Sunday morning, stage four load shedding resumed at 8am and will continue to 11pm on Sunday night, the state-owned company said.

"Unfortunately, even with the implementation of stage four load shedding [on Saturday], Eskom experienced a further decline in water reserves, which was used to supplement generation capacity.

"The management of the diesel and water resources is essential to ensure that the impact of the potential stage of load shedding in the week ahead can be reduced."

Eskom is currently implementing stage four load shedding due to the loss of capacity which included imports from Mozambique.

At this stage, it appeared unlikely that the imports from Mozambique would be restored in the next few days, "which we can now confirm was affected by the Cyclone [Idai]".

"Eskom’s maintenance teams are hard at work at our power stations in order to return units to the system. Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience during this difficult period," Eskom said.

"We appeal to customers to switch off geysers during the day as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand. Remember to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding."

Customers were advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom and their municipal website. For Eskom customers, these schedules are available on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za). Eskom customers can also contact the customer contact centre at 0860-037-566, Eskom said.

African News Agency (ANA)