Eskom said that there is no load shedding is expected on Sunday, and that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station's unit one has been successfully returned to service.

JOHANNESBURG - The power utility has said that there is no load shedding is expected on Sunday, and Koeberg Nuclear Power Station's unit one has been successfully returned to service after a planned outage. As a result the power station adds 900MW to the grid, Eskom said.

"Our teams continue to work around the clock to return units from planned and unplanned outages. The additional capacity brought on line, as well as lower demand over the weekend, has allowed us to replenish our pumped storage schemes and we continue to work to improve on the levels of diesel at our open cycle gas turbine generators," Eskom said in a statement.

Owing to inadequate maintenance over a number of years, the system remained vulnerable to unplanned outages or breakdowns, which were at 13,859MW as at 6.30am on Sunday morning.

Eskom would provide an update about its prognosis for the coming working week later on Sunday. "We continue to ask customers to reduce demand, as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or reduce the level of load shedding," Eskom said.