Eskom says no load shedding on Sunday









Eskom says there will no load shedding on Sunday, so South Africans will be able to watch the Springboks take on Japan without any power cuts. Johannesburg - Eskom says there will no load shedding on Sunday, so South Africans will be able to watch the Springboks take on Japan in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final without any power cuts. After load shedding was terminated at 11pm on Saturday night, Eskom said no load shedding was planned for October 20. The power utility, however, added that "the system remain constrained and volatile and load shedding could be implemented at short notice should there be a significant shift in plant performance and increased unplanned technical breakdowns."

On Thursday, Eskom’s acting CEO, Jabu Mabuza, said Eskom wasn’t expecting load shedding at the weekend. However, earlier on Friday Eskom admitted that the national grid had become further strained after they had lost Medupi 3, 4, and 5 due to coal and ash handling problems.

This had created an additional shortage of 1500 megawatts of electricity, forcing the power utility to maintain stage 2 load shedding.

Energy expert Ted Blom, however, warns that South Africans are likely to see far more load-shedding events in the future. “It is going to get worse, at least for the next five years,” he said.

This as Eskom tries to deal with serious design defects in the Kusile and Medupi power stations and, he says, continues to use sub-standard coal in their boilers. The failure of a conveyor belt at Medupi has been blamed for triggering load shedding earlier this week.

“I was shocked to learn that with the Medupi conveyor belt, there was no redundancy built into the system. How can you have one conveyor belt supply half a power station?” he said.