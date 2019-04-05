Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe has resigned, numerous reports said on Friday morning. Phasiwe, who's worked as Eskom spokesperson for the past five years, reportedly announced his resignation via WhatsApp early Friday morning, saying he would like to take time off to "relax and recharge".

He is currently serving out his notice and will leave the power utility at the end of the month.

Phasiwe confirmed this move in an interview with Leanne Manas on SABC's Morning Live.

"I can confirm that I'm serving notice now until the end of the month. Essentially I believe I've run my race, I've completed the course.

Phasiwe also spoke of the challenges of having worked at Eskom in recent times, saying it was a tough time with no break as there were always new developments.

The power utility has faced numerous challenges in the last few years, having to grapple with rolling blackouts, state capture allegations, corruption and poor management.

There's been a battle to turn the company's fortunes around, with President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year announcing that government would begin the process of splitting Eskom into three different companies focusing on generation, transmission and distribution.

"Believe it or not, all these things do take a toll on you as a human being, which is why I now believe I needed to take a break," he said.