Eskom suspends load shedding due to improved power generation

Power utility Eskom has announced it will be suspending load shedding until 4pm on Monday. This comes after an improved generation system.

“Due to an improved generation system, as well as full recovery in emergency generation reserves, load shedding has been suspended from 11.30am until 4pm today,” Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said. “Eskom will publish another update this afternoon,” she said. South Africa was currently dabbling between Stage 1 and Stage 3 load shedding.

According to the Sunday Independent, the impact of load shedding will be highlighted at the Manufacturing Indaba taking place in October. The conference looks to explore collaboration between energy providers and government agencies to find long-term solutions to energy supply challenges. “Issues that will be explored at the conference are the severe impact of load shedding on manufacturers, and how they need to look at various options for reliable energy solutions,” the media liaison for the conference, Qondakuhle Dwangu said.