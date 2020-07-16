Eskom suspends load shedding for rest of week

Eskom will be suspending load shedding from 10pm today after it successfully returned four generation units to service.

This has helped to relieve pressure on the system, taking generation capacity to the highest it has been this year, the power utility said in a statement.

More than 1 500 MW had been added to the system thanks to the repairs, Eskom said. The total generation capacity has now reached over 34 000 MW.

Eskom has also been able to replenish its emergency reserves, which are crucial to protect the national grid.

"This is sufficient to enable Eskom to suspend this period of load shedding from 10pm. No load shedding is expected for the rest of the week.