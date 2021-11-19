Eskom suspends load shedding from 9pm on Friday

CAPE TOWN - Power utility Eskom announced on Friday it will be suspending load shedding as generation units had returned to service. This after Eskom eased load shedding on Thursday from Stage 2 to Stage 1.

“Eskom is pleased to inform the public that load shedding will be suspended from 9pm tonight as seven generation units have returned to service,” it said. The power utility said a unit each at the Kendal, Camden and Grootvlei power stations as well as two units each at Mauba and Matimba power stations had returned to service. Eskom said overnight, two units at the Majuba power station tripped and a further unit was shut down for emergency repairs.

A unit each at the Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations had also tripped. Of the five affected units, two units has since been returned to service. Eskom said the total breakdowns currently amounted to 14 960MW while the planned maintenance was 3 345MW of capacity.

“Eskom would like to thank the people of South Africa for their patience and understanding during the load shedding,” it said. The power utility said while the supply had improved the public should continue using electricity sparingly as the system was ‘vulnerable and unpredictable’. Eskom said it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.