Sunday, November 27, 2022

Eskom suspends load shedding from midnight to 5am on Monday before implementing stage 1

File picture: Bongiwe Mchunu/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg – Power utility Eskom announced that it would be suspending load shedding between midnight and 5am on Monday, thereafter it will implement stage 1 from 5am to 4pm, followed by stage 2 from 4pm to 5am on Tuesday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said “load shedding would then be implemented daily from 4pm throughout the night to 5am the following morning, until further notice”.

Furthermore, the power utility has anticipated that no load shedding will be implemented during the day from Tuesday.

“We currently have 5 032MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 390MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Mantshantsha said.

Eskom will be publishing further updates regarding the state of load shedding, as soon as there are any significant changes.

