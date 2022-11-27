Eskom suspends load shedding from midnight to 5am on Monday before implementing stage 1

Johannesburg – Power utility Eskom announced that it would be suspending load shedding between midnight and 5am on Monday, thereafter it will implement stage 1 from 5am to 4pm, followed by stage 2 from 4pm to 5am on Tuesday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said “load shedding would then be implemented daily from 4pm throughout the night to 5am the following morning, until further notice”.