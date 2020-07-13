Eskom to continue stage 2 load shedding on Tuesday

Durban – Embattled power utility Eskom said on Monday night that load shedding would be suspended at 10pm and continue again from 9am on Tuesday in order to limit the impact on peak traffic.

"Eskom wishes to assure the public that implementing load shedding is the last resort in order to protect the national grid. This loss added to breakdowns at the Kriel and the Medupi power stations because of difficulties experienced during startup," said the company in a statement.

Eskom's teams were working around the clock to return as many generation units as possible, it said. The colder weather also meant demand for electricity has risen significantly.

"We therefore urge the public to continue assisting us in managing consumption in order to reduce the impact of the supply constraints."

The company would communicate any significant changes to the supply situation, it said.