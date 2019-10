Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding









File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media. * This story has been updated Johannesburg - Embattled power utility Eskom has warned South Africans to brace for Stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday. This load shedding will begin at 9am and is expected to last until 11pm. Eskom in a brief tweet on Wednesday morning cited a shortage of capacity as the reason for the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding. It remains unclear which areas would be affected by the power cuts at this stage.

The surprise announcement comes barely a month after the power utility dismissed claims it was planning to implement load shedding any time soon.

The DA in a statement had claimed that the energy provider had plans to initiate load shedding.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone had reportedly written a letter to Eskom chairperson, Jabu Mabuza, asking him to confirm that a warning letter had been issued, from Eskom, to municipalities. She had given Mabuza 24 hours to respond.

Responding to Mazzone's statement, Eskom said they had not communicated to any stakeholder that there will be load shedding.

* This is a developing story





