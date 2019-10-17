Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding from 9am - 11pm









Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) * This story has been updated Johannesburg - South Africans have once again been warned to brace for more load shedding as Eskom confirmed the continuation of Stage 2 rotational load shedding on Thursday. On Wednesday, the country was plunged into chaos after the power utility announced it would implement Stage 2 load shedding due to "shortage of capacity". This comes barely a month after the embattled power utility moved to reassure citizens it had no plans to initiate load shedding any time soon. Eskom in a statement on Wednesday confirmed that load shedding would continue from 9am to 11pm.

"Stage 2 rotational loadshedding will continue tomorrow [Thursday] as a result of a shortage of capacity due to a number of generating units still out of service due to breakdowns.

"Customers should note that some areas may take longer to be restored. If customers experience outages for longer periods than announced, please contact your supplier (Eskom or the Municipality) as this may be a localised power outage.

"Eskom would like to thank customers for using electricity sparingly and industrial customers for their participation in load curtailment today. We will keep customers informed if there are any changes to the system. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to affected customers.