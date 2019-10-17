* This story has been updated
Johannesburg - South Africans have once again been warned to brace for more load shedding as Eskom confirmed the continuation of Stage 2 rotational load shedding on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the country was plunged into chaos after the power utility announced it would implement Stage 2 load shedding due to "shortage of capacity".
This comes barely a month after the embattled power utility moved to reassure citizens it had no plans to initiate load shedding any time soon.
Eskom in a statement on Wednesday confirmed that load shedding would continue from 9am to 11pm.