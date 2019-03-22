File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Eskom will continue with load shedding overnight and on Saturday, the power utility confirmed on Friday evening. Stage 2 is currently underway until 11pm, after which the power utility will switch to Stage 1 until 9am on Saturday.

"Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 9am to 11pm. This is due to a shortage of capacity.

"Load shedding is a highly controlled process, implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout. During Stage 4 load shedding, approximately 80% of the country’s demand is still being met," Eskom said in a statement.

Stage 1 calls for 1000MW, Stage 2 calls for 2000MW, Stage 3 calls for 3000MW and Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period.

Eskom said its maintenance teams were working around the clock to "return generation units to the electricity system".

"We appeal to customers to switch off geysers during the day as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand. Remember to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding.

"Customers are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or their municipal websites. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience during this difficult period."

To check load shedding schedules, visit: http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za. or contact Eskom's customer centre at 0860 037 566.