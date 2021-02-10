Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding from 1pm today

Cape Town – Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 1pm today until 6am tomorrow, says Eskom.

Eskom said in a statement the load shedding is necessary as the power generation system is still severely constrained due to high-generation unit breakdowns the past three days, as well as the need to replenish diminishing emergency generation reserves.

To make matters worse, the outlook for the power system is unpredictable and there is a high probability of load shedding continuing during the rest of the day tomorrow.

“Eskom will continue to assess and communicate promptly as the situation changes. This morning a generation unit each at the Lethabo, Kendal and Duvha Power Stations were taken offline for repairs, adding to the high number of breakdowns and units that have failed to return to service as planned,” it said.

It currently has 4 858MW on planned maintenance, while another 14 521MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns and delays.