Eskom to implement Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm on Friday

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom has announced it will be implementing Stage 4 load shedding from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday. Thereafter stages 3, 4 and 2 will be implemented on Saturday and Sunday.

“Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Saturday, followed by Stage 4 load shedding until 5am on Sunday. “At 5am on Sunday, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm. The schedule from Friday, March 31 until Monday, April 3. Stage 4 will be implemented from Friday, 4pm. Photo: Eskom “Then Stage 3 load shedding will implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 4pm on Monday. “Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur,” Menzi Mngomezulu, the Eskom crisis communication manager said.

The power utility said breakdowns had increased to 15 388 megawatts of generating capacity while generating capacity out of the service for planned maintenance had increase to 7 169MW. “Over the past 24 hours, two-generation units were returned to service at Lethabo and Medupi power stations. “In the same period, a generating unit each at Hendrina, Matimba and two units at Matla power stations were taken off-line for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Kriel and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.

“We thank all South Africans who continue using electricity sparingly and efficiently in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system,” Mngomezulu said. South Africans were experiencing rolling blackouts between Stage 2 and Stage 3 before Eskom’s announcement. [email protected]