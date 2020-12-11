Eskom warns of load shedding risk for second day in a row

Cape Town – Eskom has for the second day in a row warned that while no load shedding was immediately anticipated, there was a ’’high probability’’ should any further capacity be lost.

In a statement on Friday, Eskom indicated that the system was severely constrained and urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly in order to avoid the risk of load shedding.

“Eskom request the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power generation system is severely constrained this evening and throughout the weekend. The capacity shortage has been caused by the loss of multiple generation units and high load losses.

’’We currently have 7 452MW on planned maintenance, while another 11 035MW of capacity is out on unplanned maintenance. Since last night, additional generating units have returned to service.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible,” Eskom said.