Eskom warns of possible load shedding on Tuesday

Cape Town – Eskom warned it could be forced to implement Stage 1 or 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday should any further breakdowns occur.

The power utility said this was due to “a shortage of generation capacity, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service”, which has caused “supply constraints”.

“Your assistance in these difficult times has always made a difference. Eskom would like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reducing the usage of electricity.

Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is under severe pressure, with a high probability of loadshedding

'’The current outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service," Eskom said.

Breakdowns are currently totalling 14 857MW of capacity, while another 2 220MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

Eskom said it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system.

