NewsSouth Africa
File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)
File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Eskom warns of possible load shedding on Tuesday

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Cape Town – Eskom warned it could be forced to implement Stage 1 or 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday should any further breakdowns occur.

The power utility said this was due to “a shortage of generation capacity, caused by breakdowns in generation units and delays in others returning to service”, which has caused “supply constraints”.

“Your assistance in these difficult times has always made a difference. Eskom would like to appeal to the public to help the country get through these constraints by reducing the usage of electricity.

'’The current outlook for the remainder of the week is expected to improve as Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return more generators to service," Eskom said.

Breakdowns are currently totalling 14 857MW of capacity, while another 2 220MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

Eskom said it would communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the system.

IOL

Eskom

Share this article: