Eskom’s Kusile pipe failure: Exhaust vent was never properly hooked up

Durban - As rolling blackouts continue throughout the country, Eskom announced this week that a gas duct literally broke off at one its Kusile power stations. An exhaust vent that was never properly hooked up is to blame, according to reports in News 24.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source from Eskom told News 24 that the failure to install the exhaust vent correctly resulted in ash particles building up in the duct for a period of five years that eventually resulted in the massive pipe breaking. They further reported that the corrosive ash caused too much weight to rest inside the ducting which was further compounded by poor maintenance. In a statement, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said on October 23, that a section of the Kusile Unit 1 flue gas duct (this is equivalent to a chimney in a house) exiting the sulphur dioxide absorber failed on the horizontal rubber expansion joint as well as the compensator, which is a bend to direct the flue gas up the chimney and allow for thermal expansion of the chimney, whilst the unit was on forced shutdown for flue gas de-sulphuration recirculating pump repairs.

“While it is uncertain at this point, it is anticipated the unit may remain offline for a few months, and this duration shall become clearer over the next few weeks. The country is currently rotating between Stage 1 and 2 load shedding. Eskom is yet to announce the schedule for the weekend.

Story continues below Advertisement