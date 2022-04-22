Eskom’s weekend gift: Load shedding ends at 10pm tonight

In a statement, the power utility said it expected to return nine generation units to service during the weekend.

Cape Town - Eskom announced it will be suspending load shedding at 10pm on Friday.

These generation units are at Hendrina and two generation units each at Arnot, Duvha, Majuba and Tutuka power stations.

“The low weekend demand will assist in replenishing emergency reserves. This, together with the reduced weekend demand, will enable Eskom to suspend load shedding at 10pm tonight,” the power utility said.

Eskom has urged residents to remain cautious with the return to service of these generating units, as the power system remains severely constrained and volatile.