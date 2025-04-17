EThekwini Council greenlights Manor Gardens special rating area

The eThekwini Council has given the green light, on Thursday, for the establishment of a Manor Gardens special rating area (SRA ) which will be managed by the Manor Gardens Urban Improvement Precinct (MGUIP) Non-Profit Company. The municipality stated that the establishment of the Manor Gardens SRA in Durban is a positive development for the co-management of economic and residential precincts in the city. This is particularly significant as this neighbourhood fringes on the inner city and is adjacent to Pigeon Valley and Glenwood UIP. This adds to the improvement of the Berea area.

Council has agreed for the City Manager to enter into a Finance Agreement with the MGUIP. Council has also agreed that the Municipal Revenue Management will levy an additional rate on commercial property owners for the 2025 and 2026 rates revenue on the Manor Gardens, based on the business plan and budget that the MGUIP has adopted for the improvement and upgrading of their area. The Manor Gardens Residents and Ratepayers Association has over the years used its funds to install security cameras and engaged a local security company to provide additional security in the area as well as initiated projects to protect and improve their environment.

The municipality stated that the Berea area is in the process of dynamic demographic transformation and is a positive step for spatial demographic transformation. The municipality stated that the SRA can complement its investment in the rejuvenation of the inner city and securing investment in the city. The community has also already demonstrated a spirit of volunteerism and made strides toward improving their area. The municipality aims to engage residential and commercial property owners, businesses and the broader community in public-private area co-management partnerships to improve and upgrade these areas.

Their aim is to create safe, attractive and good quality public spaces to support the social and economic functions of these precincts and thereby to retain and attract investment, increase property values and the rates income to the Municipality and to build healthy and socially integrated communities. The municipality explained that the Manor Gardens area is a significant mixed-use zone, dominated by residential properties, from an urban management and social development perspective. It is an area close to Cato Manor and the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Several residential houses have been turned into small student accommodation properties with a mix of businesses that brings a higher rate value to the city. Proximity to UKZN has attracted students into the area who need to live close to the university and safely walk to and from the university. The demographic mix of the area is also changing for the better, with a diverse racial mix emerging.