Ethics, disproportionate attention given to Covid-19 questioned in SA Medical Journal study

Cape Town – There is a need to balance individual autonomy with broader issues of public interest and safety in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists have cautioned in this month’s issue of the South African Medical Journal (SAMJ). The study, ’’Comparative strategic approaches to Covid-19 in Africa: Balancing public interest with civil liberties“, which was done in six African countries during the pandemic – South Africa, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana – noted that: ’’While public health measures have been taken in the best interests of communities, in all six African countries described here, the ethics of implementation have been poorly communicated, poorly understood, and in some cases compromised.’’ It also concluded that, “in the short term, the current attention given to Covid-19 is disproportionate, and neglecting other diseases (both communicable and non-communicable) could pose a significant danger to the public health system in the long term'’. Highlighting the fact that a ’’challenge arises when highly restrictive measures are superimposed on historical socio-economic inequity’’, the study said: ’’The impact of public health measures during Covid-19 in Africa is likely to be broad and long-lasting. However, this is not to suggest that these public health measures are unnecessary. ’’The social, political, economic and psychological effects of allowing a pandemic to spread without implementing such public health measures are seemingly more devastating.

’’We recommend that African government responses to Covid-19 should be contextualised and representative of the broad range of expertise necessary to assist with an outbreak that has strong ethical, legal and sociobehavioural components.

“’Committees advising governments should incorporate scientists, bioethicists, legal experts and social scientists.

“’In addition, all responses should have a strong ethics and human rights focus on community education and engagement of community healthcare workers, public health experts, civil society members, law enforcement officers and local community leaders.”

Dr Adetayo Obasa, from Stellenbosch University, the lead author of the nine on the report, noted that more lives could be lost to diseases such as HIV during lockdowns in Africa compared with those saved by measures to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.

’’Allocation of resources to Covid-19 patients has reduced capacity for non-Covid-19 patients in LMICs with high prevalences of TB, diabetes and HIV.

’’For instance, HIV is more prevalent in sub-Saharan African countries than in the rest of the world, and restriction on freedom of movement by curfews should be carefully balanced so as not to deprive non-Covid-19 patients in need of care and essential medication.’’

IOL