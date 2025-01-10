Explainer: Should South Africans be panicking over norovirus?

Five years after Covid-19 gripped the world, nations are once more scrambling to prevent the next global health crisis. Norovirus is one the diseases that is being closely monitored with awareness being spread.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes norovirus as a viral illness that is the most the common cause of acute gastroenteritis globally. "Symptoms of norovirus include acute onset diarrhea and vomiting. Emerging evidence suggest that norovirus infection is associated with intestinal inflammation, malnutrition and may cause long-term morbidity," said WHO. The organisation said an estimated 685 million cases of norovirus are seen each year, including 200 million cases among children under five.

"The burden of norovirus is significant; norovirus causes an estimated 200,000 deaths per year, including 50,000 child deaths, primarily impacting low-income countries." So, should South Africans be panicking over the virus? The short answer is no. The WHO recommends that everyone arm themselves with information so that they can know what to expect and how to deal with the illness.

How it spreads: The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) explained that the virus is spread when a person with norovirus touches surfaces with their bare hands. Or when food, water, or objects that are contaminated with norovirus are placed on surfaces. "Tiny drops of vomit from a person with norovirus spray through the air, landing on surfaces or entering another person's mouth," said the CDC. Here are the signs and symptoms of norovirus: A person normally exhibits symptoms 12 to 48 hours following their exposure to the norovirus.

Diarrhea, vomiting and nausea. Stomach pain, fever, headache, and body aches. Dehydration.

"If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration (loss of body fluids), especially in young children," added the CDC. Treatment: There is no particular treatment for norovirus infections. Recovery is primarily dependent on the strength of one's immune system. Most patients recover from their ailment within a few days. It is vital to restore lost fluids.

"One in 110,000 will die from norovirus. One in 160 will be hospitalised. One in 40 will go to the emergency department." How to stay safe: Wash your hands frequently. Cook shellfish thoroughly.

Stay at home while you're unwell. Avoid cooking for others when you are not well. Disinfect surfaces that are contaminated with a bleach solution.