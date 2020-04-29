Face mask, protective gear distributor to pay R10.9m for inflating prices

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Matus has agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R5.9 million after the company admitted to inflating the prices of, among others, face masks and personal protection gear during the Covid-14 lockdown. The Competition Commission had referred the case to the Competition Tribunal for confirmation as a consent agreement with the company. Matus has offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, and satellite branches in Port Elizabeth and Mbombela. It supplies and distributes personal protection equipment such as dust masks (including FFP1 and FFP2 masks), overalls, hand sanitisers, fire protective gear and first aid kits, among others. These are procured from local and overseas manufacturers. In a statement, the Competition Commission said on Wednesday Matus would also contribute R5 million to the Solidarity Fund for Covid-19.

"The company undertook, for the duration of the state of national disaster, to ensure that its gross profit margins for essential products will not be increased above what was applicable on 16 February, 2020, for as long as such products remain as essential in terms of the Consumer Protection Regulations or any subsequent amendment or replacement of these regulations," the Competition Commission said.

"This follows an investigation conducted by the commission after it obtained information against Matus in relation to the inflated prices of dust masks (FFP1 and FFP2 masks).

"Subsequently, the commission found that Matus unreasonably increased the prices of dusk masks resulting in excessively inflated gross profit margins in contravention of the Competition Act and Regulation 4 of the Consumer Protection Regulations."

Meanwhile, the commission has concluded numerous consent settlements with small independent retailers and pharmacies with regards to Covid-19 cases emanating from contraventions of Competition Act and Regulation 4 of the Consumer Protection Regulations.

The small companies, largely pharmacies and hardware stores, excessively inflated their prices of essential hygienic products like sanitisers and face dust masks. Most of these shops did not sell these products before March this year.

"These retailers, as part of the settlement, will reduce prices appropriate levels and will contribute various amounts or essential hygienic items, based on the merits of each case, to charity organisations nominated or approved by the commission, including the Solidarity Fund for Covid-19. In some cases, some retailers have agreed to freeze price increases and/or run specials."