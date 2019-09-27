File photo: IOL.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) on Friday advised the public that there are currently no SABS tested or certified reusable sanitary towels available. The organisation said this followed after it has been made aware that there were some companies selling and distributing products with false claims that they have been tested and certified by SABS.

“All claims by unscrupulous manufacturers that their reusable sanitary towel products have been tested or certified or are ‘SABS Approved’ are completely untrue. While we understand that there is an urgency for such products, especially in remote and indigent communities, we cannot allow companies to falsely sell and promote their products, infringe on the SABS name and deliberately deceive consumers,” said SABS acting chief executive, Garth Strachan.

“We strongly believe that hygiene products like reusable sanitary towels require testing to ensure that they are fit-for-purpose, but want to re-emphasise that SABS has not tested nor certified any reusable sanitary towels,” he added.

South Africa is currently in the process of finalising a draft standard for the manufacture of reusable sanitary towels. The public comments phase closed on September 25, and the organisation would now finalise the standard, which is expected to be published in March next year.