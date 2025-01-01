Fellow South Africans, Happy New Year- Ramaphosa

The economy is slowly but steadily improving, more South Africans are finding jobs and inflation has been falling, making essential goods more affordable for households, President Cyril Ramaphosa reflects on government of national unity’s successes as the country goes into the new year. In his statement, Ramaphosa wished citizens a happy new year, expressing confidence that the 2025 will be fruitful for all.

Made of 10 political parties, the GNU has committed itself to reduce poverty and lower the cost of living. This also included growing an inclusive economy and creating jobs. “The parties are all working to strengthen the capacity of the state to deliver services to our people,” Ramaphosa said.

The GNU was formed after no party won the May 29 national and provincial elections. According to the president, the electoral results and the establishment of GNU have enabled South Africa to enter a new era that holds great promise. “In 2024, South Africa achieved its first primary budget surplus in 15 years. Public sector investment has risen for another straight year.

“There is increased investment in roads, rail, public housing, energy and water and sanitation infrastructure. Business confidence to enhance investments is on the rise. “International investor sentiment towards South Africa has improved, with more companies seeking to invest or expand their presence in our economy,” he spoke more on the successes. But he said this was only the beginning because more is still coming.

“As this happens more jobs will be created, more livelihoods supported and more local businesses sustained,” he said, adding that the economic reforms of the sixth administration are showing up. Some of his boasts about the GNU, were that they signed into law the National Health Insurance Act and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act. The implementation of these laws will provide greater access for all South Africans to decent health care and quality education, he added.