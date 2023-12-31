Festive Season: Vet says fur babies get poisoned by criminals, or get distressed by festive noise

As the festive season travel and revelries continue to unravel across all parts of South Africa, a renowned Gauteng-based veterinarian has encouraged pet owners to always be considerate of the needs of their pets. The new year is often ushered in by loud celebrations characterised by massive fireworks, vuvuzelas, cars hooting and loud music which experts say causes distress among animals.

In an interview with IOL, Dr Knowledge Taonezvi, a small animals practitioner said while people across different communities are celebrating, it can be a stressful time for pets due to the noise levels. “We all ought to be considerate and sensitive when we celebrate, knowing that we have other beings who can suffer as a result of our celebration noises. Fireworks have been known for decades to stress animals and that is taking away a freedom point from their welfare,” said Taonezvi. Gauteng-based small animals practitioner, Dr Knowledge Taonezvi says the festive season can be a distressing period for many pets. Picture: Supplied People of different religions practice various celebrations punctuated with loud shows and performances featuring firecrackers, vuvuzela, music at loud volumes, hooting of cars and excessive shouting.

“The only better way to minimise stress, is to give all our fur-babies calming medication regardless of our practices and traditions,” he said. “Just don't share your food with them, fur-babies are not small humans. A big chunk of grilled mutton or eye rib could cause severe pancreatitis in dogs. We got to love our pets the right way.” In the event one picks up a lost animal, Taonezvi advised that the correct action would be to call the authorities.

“Animals often escape if stressed by noise. Take the animal to the nearest veterinarian of the SPCA. If it is after hours, most 24-hour veterinaries have online websites with directions and phone numbers for emergencies. This works especially if a pet has a microchip, or some form of identification,” he said. Gauteng-based small animals practitioner, Dr Knowledge Taonezvi says the festive season can be a distressing period for many pets. Picture: Supplied During this time of the year, some pet owners leave home without providing sufficient care for their animals. Taonezvi said taking the fur babies while going to holiday is a great idea.

“It's great that people should travel, be away from the exhausting daily work-sleep routine. However, pets could accompany owners on holiday, because that's probably the only time all family members got to be together for longer hours,” he said. However, before the trips, Taonezvi recommended that it is important to give anxious pets some calming medication and treats for possible motion sickness. Gauteng-based small animals practitioner, Dr Knowledge Taonezvi says the festive season can be a distressing period for many pets. Picture: Supplied “Some pets remain at home and that's when most problems begin. Some pets are on chronic (life-long treatments), some of which cannot be defaulted - such as cats on regular skin drip dialysis. Others are on heart medication, or epileptic medication,” he said.

“We need to leave minders a written schedule, if possible, with clear instructions on how to care for the elderly or sickly fur-babies,” Taonezvi said. “The best I have seen most do, and what I would advise is find a boarding facility - there are plenty around Gauteng - where our fur babies will be under the care of experienced people.” Another option, according to Taonezvi , would be to arrange for pet-sitting people.

Kennel Manager for the Florida SPCA Marriette Malherbe cuddles a foxterrier puppy which was one of a litter picked up by the SPCA. File Picture: Steve Lawrence “Some nurses actually do a perfect house-sitting job and care for the pets when owners are away. Since it's unpredictable when storms and stressful events happen, we need to prepare for calming medications as well,” he said. The veterinary also highlighted that the festive season is also a period where animals, particularly dogs, get poisoned by criminals seeking to invade premises. “Thieves like to take advantage and they can easily poison dogs knowing well that once dogs are dead, they can come do any crime without hindrance.

“It's very advisable to avoid feeding pets raw diets, as thieves do not have time to cook for dogs when they want to lace poisons.” File picture of abandoned animals collected by Kloof SPCA after the festive season. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/ Independent Newspapers Additionally, pet owners are advised to avoid giving chocolates, onion, grapes, raisins to dogs. “Fur babies are not small humans,” the vet emphasised.