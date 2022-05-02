Find little Kai-isha Meniers: Police call on public to help find snatched Bishop Lavis baby

Cape Town - An urgent appeal has been made to the public requesting their help in locating a two-month-old baby who has been missing since the weekend, SAPS said in its statement on Monday.
This comes after the baby was left in the care of a suspect while the mother went into a retail store in Bishop Lavis, Voice of the Cape reported.
According to SAPS Sergeant Wesley Twigg, on the return of the mother, both the suspect and baby were nowhere to be found. A search is currently underway to find little Kai-isha Meniers.
Anyone with any information is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Thembisa Buqa on 073 519 3384/021 935 9806 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.