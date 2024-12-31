'Finish the year on a life-changing note' - New Year's Eve Powerball jackpot is a guaranteed R55 million

The New Year's Eve Powerball jackpot is a guaranteed R55 million. "We are excited about this substantial PowerBall jackpot that gives participants an opportunity to finish the year on such a life-changing note," said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The Powerball Plus is an estimated R16 million. "To participate in tonight’s draw, players are reminded to purchase their tickets before 20.30pm on December 31. The winning numbers will be revealed during the 9pm draw broadcast on eTV," said Ithuba in a statement. They said winners of R50,000 and more receive free financial advice and trauma counselling.

On Saturday, December 28, one person won R40 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. The next estimated Lotto Plus 1 jackpot is worth R1 million, while the Lotto jackpot is an estimated R32 million after nine consecutive roll-overs. Earlier this month, a Limpopo man claimed his R3.4 million Powerball jackpot prize money almost two months before the ticket was due to expire.

The National Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased in Louis Trichardt on January 19, 2024, via quick pick. The ticket valid for 365 days from the date of the draw was set to expire on January 19, 2025. When the winner came forward to claim on December 12, 2024, he shared with Ithuba that he checked his ticket in a nearby store the day after the draw, and upon realising that he had won, he placed his winning ticket under his mattress for safe keeping.