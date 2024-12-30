Firefighter injured in Table Mountain blaze

A 30-year-old NCC Environmental Services firefighter was injured while he and his team were making their way up Union Ravine to fight the fire on Table Mountain on Sunday afternoon when he slipped and fell awkwardly on his knee. A small team on board the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS / Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter was flown to the scene and hoisted down to a point close to the injured firefighter.

He was treated by a paramedic and helped into a rescue harness before being hoisted from the mountain and flown to a nearby landing zone. Shortly after the start of the fire on Table Mountain on Sunday afternoon, specialist teams of professionals and volunteers from Wilderness Search and Rescue WSAR Western Cape responded to assist their peers in the various fire and law enforcement services. Firefighting crews were deployed, supported by aerial resources, including two Huey helicopters, a spotter plane, and a Blackhawk helicopter.

He was carried to a waiting Netcare911 ambulance and driven to the hospital. While rescuers were standing down after the incident was concluded at 7.30pm, fire teams remained on the mountain mopping up and fighting any flare-ups through the night. For public safety, the Platteklip Gorge trail and Contour Path along the mountain’s front face have been temporarily closed.