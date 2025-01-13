Firefighters manage to contain Mierkraal fire

Firefighters across the Overberg region have had a busy few days battling a massive blaze since Thursday, and one smaller fire that started on Saturday. The Overberg region in the Western Cape consists of four local municipalities and includes the major towns of Grabouw, Caledon, Hermanus, Bredasdorp and Swellendam.

The Mierkraal fire, outside Bredasdorp, has kept firefighters busy since Thursday. The region has faced a number of blazes since mid-December, which has been fanned by strong winds and alien vegetation. On Saturday, it was reported that the fire lines were still too hot and that firefighters were chasing spot fires. Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association Manager, Louise Wessels, said that after another tough day on Saturday, the night crews had time to build on containment achieved during the day.

“Today, early this morning, a fresh VWS team arrived and, working with the Overberg district, enhanced the safety of the fire lines. “The expected, and feared, wind direction and speed have not fully materialised - and for that everyone is very grateful. To note the expected rain has also been patchy… but we stay hopeful. “In short…this fire is much nearer to being declared out and fully safe than yesterday. We contribute this to the support of the council and leadership for their support - including budget related,” Wessels said.

Wessels also provided an update on the Felix Unite/Swellendam fire which started around 6pm on Saturday night, stating that it has been put out. “The quick reaction on activating aerial and fire services support prevented extended fire spread. By early this (Sunday) morning, with the support from the farmer teams this fire was contained. Four houses have been damaged but no injuries have been reported.” The Cape Agulhas Municipality, which falls in the region, has been dealing with electricity outages as a result of the fire, and has advised residents in the Struisbaai, L'Agulhas, and Suiderstrand area that progress to fixing a damaged 66 kV overhead line is ongoing.

“Unfortunately, Eskom has informed us that the progress is much slower than initially anticipated. The team is facing a challenging situation with the removal of the last burnt pole, which poses a higher risk and danger than expected. As a result, the repair work is taking longer than initially thought,” the municipality said. “According to Eskom's latest estimate, they expect to complete all the repair work by around 6pm. After the repairs are finished, they will then proceed to restore the power supply. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as Eskom works to safely and carefully complete the repairs and restore the electricity supply to our area.”