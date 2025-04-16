Flu season arrives early in South Africa: Vaccination advice from experts

Achoo! Bless you. Flu season is upon us; according to experts, it is early, and you should get vaccinated now.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis head Professor Cheryl Cohen said the influenza season is under way in South Africa. “This year’s start to the season is the earliest start in over 15 years,” Cohen said. “An early start to the season doesn't mean that the season will be more severe than usual, but it does mean that now is the time to get the flu vaccine.”

Cohen stated that individuals at high risk of severe illness are particularly advised to receive the flu vaccine. This includes pregnant women, people living with HIV, individuals with chronic diseases like diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, tuberculosis, kidney disease or obesity, older adults aged 65 years and older, and also children younger than two years. “These groups are all strongly encouraged to get the flu vaccine because they are at higher risk of severe disease,” Cohen said. She said the seasonal flu vaccine is available at public health clinics and through private health care providers, including general practitioners.

“You have to take the flu vaccine each year because the vaccine is updated annually as new influenza strains circulate each year,” Cohen advised. She also advised healthcare workers to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their patients who may be at increased risk of having severe influenza illness. “Clinicians are urged to consider influenza when diagnosing patients with respiratory illness this season,” Cohen said.

Cohen added that the NICD is running the Cough Watch SA surveillance programme, allowing the public to sign up and report their symptoms weekly to help track influenza. How to reduce the spread of flu: Wash your hands often.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if you are feeling unwell. The NICD said if your symptoms worsen or don’t improve within 3–7 days, seek medical attention.

Netcare Medicross The Berg general practitioner Dr Michael de Villiers said: “Every year, a new vaccination is typically developed for new and particularly bad flu strains. There are many cold and flu viruses to target, and scientists work hard to protect against the most threatening variations. However, it is not yet possible to include protection for all strains in the annual flu vaccine. “Influenza is caused by a group of viruses, which are tiny invisible ‘bugs’, that have adapted to be highly efficient in spreading from person to person by remaining in the air or on surfaces after contamination. Symptoms commonly include body aches, fever, nasal congestion, tiredness and coughing, which can interfere with your ability to work or perform your usual daily activities.” Bonitas Medical Fund Clinical and Managed Care executive Dr Themba Hadebe said the flu shot will not give you the flu.