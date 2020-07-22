Food delivery services to be affected during restaurant protest

Many restaurants in the country will be keeping their doors closed between noon and 2pm today, and intend to put a “million tables in the roads”.

One of the sectors hit hardest by the government’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations, restaurant owners have been building momentum for the protest using the hashtag “jobs save lives”.

Food delivery services have indicated that they expect to be impacted during the protest.

WATCH #JobsSaveLives The Restaurant industry has planned a One Million Seats on the Streets Protest. The industry says lockdown regulations are crippling them.#CoronaVirusSA#LockdownSA@eNCA pic.twitter.com/kvEjexlZPU — Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) July 22, 2020

Amid the desperate cry for help by the industry’s 800 000 staff members whose jobs are on the line, the Restaurant Association of SA and liquor traders will on Wednesday meet Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane to hand over a memorandum.

Restaurants are appealing to all who work, eat, supply or simply want to lend support to an industry on the brink of collapse to take a stand by taking a seat at one of the tables placed in the road. The groups will not exceed 15 people per restaurant and all physical distancing protocols will be observed