Foot and Mouth Disease: Ban on movement of cattle in unaffected provinces to be lifted

Pretoria: The ban on all movements of cattle in specific provinces that have not recorded cases of Foot and Mouth Disease will soon be lifted, says the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development . Earlier this month, spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo announced that Minister Thoko Didiza had taken the decision to suspend all movement of cattle in the whole country, in a bid to halt the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease.

On Wednesday, Ngcobo said that at the end of the first week of the countrywide ban on movement of cattle, his department took stock of the situation in order to consider the best way forward. “During the week 18 to 25 August 2022, 11 new outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease were confirmed by the laboratory – five in KZN, five in the Free State and one in Gauteng. This brings the total number of infected properties to 127,” said Ngcobo. “These new cases were likely already on the farms at the time when the standstill was initiated, and some are neighbours of already infected properties with contiguous spread. Given the incubation period and the delay in showing clinical signs, the effect of the standstill will be better appreciated after two weeks.”

Ngcobo said department regretted the economic impact of the disease on farming enterprises. “This decision was not taken lightly, the medium- to long-term impact on the livestock industry was at the centre of the decision. In the past week, we received mixed messages, those of support and those of criticising the decision. By far the majority of messages were those of support and we thank industry,” he said. “During the past week, since the standstill was instituted, Minister Didiza led her team in meeting with the premiers and executives of KZN and Free State, with the aim of heightening the importance and impact of Foot and Mouth Disease and soliciting support from all other role players. Veterinary Services continue to engage, both internally and with stake holders.”

Following public reports of suspicion of Foot and Mouth Disease, epidemiological investigations were conducted at 28 properties and samples were collected. “Of these, none came back positive. However, routine surveillance in and around infected areas and properties continued in the past week, with over 39 properties having been visited in the Free State and five testing positive,” said Ngcobo. He said the vaccination of affected livestock had continued during the past week, with 19 000 cattle vaccinated in Gauteng; 26 073 in Mpumalanga and 2 500 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Considering the above information, the ban on the movement of cattle will remain in place and this status will again be considered at the end of week two of the standstill,” said Ngcobo. “We are also looking at uplifting the ban on those provinces that have no cases of foot and mouth in the coming week.” In light of the ban declared earlier this month, any disregard for the movement embargo becomes a a criminal offence.

