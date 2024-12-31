Former SA Ambassador to Germany and Education Minister, Prof Sibusiso Bengu, has died

Former South African Ambassador to Germany and former Minister of Education, Professor Sibusiso Mandlenkosi Emmanuel Bengu, has died, aged 90. In a short statement on social media, family spokesperson, Dr Sithembiso Bhengu, confirmed that Bengu died in his sleep at home on Monday.

"We will fondly remember him as a dear husband, father, uncle, grandfather, an educator, former Minister of Education and Ambassador, amongst others," Bhengu said. Bhengu added that all funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. "The family would appreciate that their privacy be respected at this difficult time," Bhengu said.

Bengu was born in Kranskop in KwaZulu-Natal and went on to study as a teacher. Career In 1969, he founded and was the principal at the Dlangezwa High School near Empangeni and went on to complete his PhD in Political Science at the University of Geneva in 1974. Bengu was appointed as a Professor at the University of Zululand in 1977 and left South Africa in 1978 to serve as the Secretary for Research and Social Action for the Lutheran World Foundation.

In 1991, upon his return, Bengu was appointed to the role of Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor. In 1994, he was appointed Minister of Education in SA, and in 1999 was appointed as the South African Ambassador to Germany.